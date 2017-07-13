Calendar » Old Spanish Days

July 13, 2017 from 7:00pm

The Astonishing History Behind Santa Barbara’s Rancho Period

Lecture presented by Erin Graffy

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

When: Thursday, July 13, 2017 at 7 pm

Members Reception • 6:15 – 6:45 pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM members) • $15 (non-members)

Register: www.sbmm.org or (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by Marie L. Morrisroe

Supported by Silvio Di Loreto (in memoriam)

During a forty-year period Santa Barbara was one of the most extraordinary communities in history and had one of the largest non- nomadic pastoral societies. You’ll find out:

•What made the Californians the world’s best horsemen

•Which book put Santa Barbara on the map — in 1840

•If a bear fight really took place in De La Guerra Plaza

•Where did Santa Barbarans do their laundry and why did it take three days

The lecture is richly illustrated with Santa Barbara public art. You’ll never look at Fiesta the same way.

Award-winning author Erin Graffy is well known for her extensive writings and lectures on Santa Barbara. She has written more than 100 books, monographs, and articles on regional history and culture — the personalities, organizations, and events. She is the Historian for Old Spanish Day’s Fiesta, and has been featured as a regional historian on CNN, UNIVISION and in the 2015 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Erin’s recent book – Old Spanish Days: Santa Barbara History through Public Art – was the recipient of two national book prizes for History, and will be available for purchase after the lecture.