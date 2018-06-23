Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 3:42 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Walking Tour

June 23, 2018 from 10:00am - 11:00am

Historian Erin Graffy will lead a tour of public art in downtown Santa Barbara based on her award-winning book, Old Spanish Days: Santa Barbara History Through Public Art. The walking tour will begin at the Museum.

Reservation recommended.

Free entry for Museum members and Old Spanish Days volunteers
Guests $5

 

