Old Town Goleta Christmas Parade

December 1, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

The Goleta Old Town Community Association is proud to announce the arrival of the “Annual Old Town Goleta Christmas Parade”. Please join us on Saturday, December 1st, and share your Holiday Spirit. The parade will begin at Hollister & Orange Ave and continues to the Goleta Valley Community Center, where we will present our Old Town Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony along with an opportunity to have your photo taken with Santa.

Over 75 entries including local school marching bands, dancing groups, car clubs, and proud Goleta residents and merchants. Our generous sponsors, supporters, and dedicated volunteers make this wonderful Holiday event possible. Please come and help us celebrate Christmas on Saturday, December 1st in Old Town Goleta.