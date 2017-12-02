OLDE FASHIONED CHRISTMAS
A fun-filled day of exciting and enjoyable activities has been planned to celebrate Christmas in Los Olivos. Created for the entire family, there will be a variety of crafts and activities for the kids and an abundance of Christmas shopping opportunities for the adults. Many folks will also want to visit the Open Houses at our shops, restaurants and tasting rooms.
12:00-7:00 – Artisan Boutique in the Grange
4:00-8:00 – Gingerbread Wonderland at St. Mark’s
4:00-end – Santa Claus in St. Mark’s Parlor – Bring your cameras for a special photo
4:00-end – Holiday treats and carolers through town
4:30 – end – Summerset Farm & Dale’s Train
The train leaves from near the flagpole. $5 per child per ride, one parent can ride for free with their child or group of children.
6:00-6:15 – Official Lighting of the Christmas Tree at the flagpole
Open Houses until 8pm!
PLUS!
Live Christmas music in the park [toys-for-tots]
Food trucks in strategic locations
‘Toys for Tots’ drop-off boxes at St. Mark’s – Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for needy kids
New! Live Decorated Christmas Tree – double tree lighting this year!
Start the afternoon with a visit to St. Mark’s In-The-Valley Episcopal Church (located on the corner of Alamo Pintado and Nojoqui – just a block from the flagpole in the center of town). Step into the Gingerbread Wonderland in Stacey Hall. The Gingerbread houses, decorated by local artisans and school children, will transform the Hall into a winter wonderland. Don’t forget to visit the Los Olivos Grange between 1:00-8:00 p.m. to shop the Artisan Boutique
Los Olivos Businesses Offer Special Holiday Cheer
During Extended Hours
[Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas] Towards evening, the streets of Los Olivos come alive with twinkling lights on buildings and trees, while soft luminaries guide your way towards warm and welcoming businesses. This is a magical opportunity to celebrate with your favorite wineries and shops, discover and the most enchanting Christmas tree on display, and experience a whole new dimension of Los Olivos with friends and family.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Arts Outreach, The Bear and Star, The Bubble Shack, Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, Fess Parker Winery, Epiphany Cellars, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, a sante spa, J. Woeste in Los Olivos, Jedlicka’s Saddlery, Jones & Jones, Larner Vineyard & Winery, Los Olivos General Store, Los Olivos Lemons, Los Olivos Wine Merchant & Cafe, Santa Ynez Vacation Rentals and The Style Junction.
- Starts: December 2, 2017 4:00PM - 8:00PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: DOWNTOWN LOS OLIVOS
- Website: http://www.losolivosca.com/los-olivos-olde-fashioned-christmas/
