Calendar » OLDE FASHIONED CHRISTMAS

December 2, 2017 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM

A fun-filled day of exciting and enjoyable activities has been planned to celebrate Christmas in Los Olivos. Created for the entire family, there will be a variety of crafts and activities for the kids and an abundance of Christmas shopping opportunities for the adults. Many folks will also want to visit the Open Houses at our shops, restaurants and tasting rooms.

12:00-7:00 – Artisan Boutique in the Grange

4:00-8:00 – Gingerbread Wonderland at St. Mark’s

4:00-end – Santa Claus in St. Mark’s Parlor – Bring your cameras for a special photo

4:00-end – Holiday treats and carolers through town

4:30 – end – Summerset Farm & Dale’s Train

The train leaves from near the flagpole. $5 per child per ride, one parent can ride for free with their child or group of children.

6:00-6:15 – Official Lighting of the Christmas Tree at the flagpole

Open Houses until 8pm!

PLUS!

Live Christmas music in the park [toys-for-tots]

Food trucks in strategic locations

‘Toys for Tots’ drop-off boxes at St. Mark’s – Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for needy kids

New! Live Decorated Christmas Tree – double tree lighting this year!

Start the afternoon with a visit to St. Mark’s In-The-Valley Episcopal Church (located on the corner of Alamo Pintado and Nojoqui – just a block from the flagpole in the center of town). Step into the Gingerbread Wonderland in Stacey Hall. The Gingerbread houses, decorated by local artisans and school children, will transform the Hall into a winter wonderland. Don’t forget to visit the Los Olivos Grange between 1:00-8:00 p.m. to shop the Artisan Boutique

Los Olivos Businesses Offer Special Holiday Cheer

During Extended Hours

[Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas] Towards evening, the streets of Los Olivos come alive with twinkling lights on buildings and trees, while soft luminaries guide your way towards warm and welcoming businesses. This is a magical opportunity to celebrate with your favorite wineries and shops, discover and the most enchanting Christmas tree on display, and experience a whole new dimension of Los Olivos with friends and family.