Ole: Flamenco Dance

February 9, 2017 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Experience the strumming of the guitar, wailing of the gypsy song, and action-packed rhythms created by moving across the dance floor. Ole! This is Flamenco Dance: pure, core-rocking emotion and fire. What are you waiting for? Build rhythm, grace, strength and confidence in a fun and supportive environment. Explore another culture, language and dance form all while improving your physical fitness and self- esteem. Please bring skirt and shoes to class.

