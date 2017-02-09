Ole: Flamenco Dance
Experience the strumming of the guitar, wailing of the gypsy song, and action-packed rhythms created by moving across the dance floor. Ole! This is Flamenco Dance: pure, core-rocking emotion and fire. What are you waiting for? Build rhythm, grace, strength and confidence in a fun and supportive environment. Explore another culture, language and dance form all while improving your physical fitness and self- esteem. Please bring skirt and shoes to class.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBCC CLL
- Starts: February 9, 2017 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: $79
- Location: Schott Campus; 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara CA 93105; Auditorium
- Website: https://sbcc.augusoft.net/index.cfm?method=ClassInfo.ClassInformation&int_class_id=20333&int_category_id=0&int_sub_category_id=0&int_catalog_id=0
- Sponsors: SBCC CLL