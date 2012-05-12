Calendar » “Oliver”

May 12, 2012 from 2 p.m.

SBYET is a non-profit, semi-professional children’s musical theatre ensemble that is sponsored and endowed by the community at large. The ensemble of young actors (ranging in ages from 8 to 17), works tirelessly for nine months to produce a full-scale musical at the Lobero Theatre every spring. Their current production of the well-loved family favorite, "Oliver," features some of Santa Barbara’s most talented young performers.