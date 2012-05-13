“Oliver”
SBYET is a non-profit, semi-professional children’s musical theatre ensemble that is sponsored and endowed by the community at large. The ensemble of young actors (ranging in ages from 8 to 17), works tirelessly for nine months to produce a full-scale musical at the Lobero Theatre every spring. Their current production of the well-loved family favorite, "Oliver," features some of Santa Barbara’s most talented young performers.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: hchadwin
- Starts: May 13, 2012 6 p.m.
- Price: Adults are $28, Students 15 and under are $18 and Patrons are $103.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/calendar/index.php?display=event&id=767&returnto=list