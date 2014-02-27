Calendar » OMAR (PALESTEIN) - Film

February 27, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

When a trio of young Palestinians decides to kill an Israeli soldier, one of them, a baker named Omar, is arrested and beaten by Israeli intelligence agents. Told that he will be given his freedom if he assists in capturing the man they believe to be the shooter, Omar rejoins his friends and begins to suspect that there is an informant among them.

At the beginning of this screening in the For Your Consideration series, we show the Oscar-nominated Animated Short: POSSESSIONS (JAPAN).