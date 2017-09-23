Calendar » OMARION at M8RX Santa Barbara

September 23, 2017 from 5:00pm - 1:30am

M8RX Saturdays presents



OMARION



Saturday September 23rd



MLounge SB opens 5:00 p || Nightclub open 9:00 p



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vsrhIUmPf-w



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41viqYYC878



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQybgJCswF0



Ticket Reservations available at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/omarion-at-m8rx-tickets-37780394176?aff=eac2



VIP Bottle Service Reservations

805.957.4111 or [email protected]









Success is not an accident, it is hard work; overcoming obstacles; sacrifice ; learning ; studying; and most of all loving what you do .

“After all of this time, everything makes sense. I’ve matured as a man and evolved as an artist. This is the new level; the new wave; the new sound. This is the new Omarion.”

As one of the youngest veterans in the industry, Omarion has enriched the music landscape as a chart topping, multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominated singer, producer and actor for over two decades.

Since the release of the 2014 critically acclaimed Sex Playlist and the 2015 record-breaking triple-platinum follow-up smash “Post To Be” [feat. Chris Brown & Jhené Aiko]—the R&B icon experienced life-changing revelations. Personally, he became a father. Omarion recalls this experience as the most gratifying of his life and identifies his children as the source and purpose of his inspiration. Professionally, a first time visit to South Africa revealed a deeper connection to mother earth’s immense wondrous nature and its creative inspiration. Over the course of two-and-a-half whirlwind years, he quietly assembled a framework for what would become Omarion Worldwide. Omarion Worldwide represents the next level amalgamation of Omarion’s spiritual, physical, emotional and artistic growth.

In December 2016, Omarion set the stage for his latest body of work with the release of the infectious sing along hit “Okay OK” [feat. C’Zar] followed by the sexy and revealing “BDY On Me” video which he directed and shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

With its rhythmic melody and undeniable island infused afro beat, 2017’s “Distance” takes his signature smooth R&B sound into international territory. “Distance embodies another layer of me and invites the world to feel good and dance.” Shot in the African safari and co-starring zebras, elephants and giraffes, the music video (which he once again sat in the director’s chair for) showcased a side of the performer rarely seen and impressively managed to generate over 3 million YouTube views in under a month.

“Distance truly represents me arriving as an artist and as a creator,” he goes on. “I’ve been more involved with everything from the concept to the editing. ‘Distance’ is the re-emergence of me as a director, fashion icon, performer, and entertainer who speaks multiple creative languages. Lyrically, it’s about recreating a connection that I feel like is missing from the game. Songs used to bring people together. Nowadays we’re in the club and everyone is on their phones. Stay connected. Let’s dance.”

The follow-up single W4W (Word For Word”) a dancehall inspired vibe continues Omarion s journey around the globe as he shares cultural insight with fans, this time directing the video in Japan. “For me, W4W discusses self-reflection,” says Omarion. “In the end, I have to look in the mirror and know that I can stand by every lyric word-for-word. You have to take responsibility for what you say and do. “

That’s been the case with all of his work as he confidently and consistently raises the bar for R&B’s modern vanguard with each release. By 2017, he had earned three RIAA gold-certified #1 albums—O [2005], 21 [2006], and Face Off with Bow Wow [2007]—and amassed a catalog of hits ranging from “Touch” ; “Ice Box” and “Entourage” to “I’m Up” [feat. Kid Ink & French Montana], which garnered over 43.4 million Spotify streams and “Post To Be” which has garnered over half a billion views on You Tube and counting.

A multi-faceted performer, Omarion’s talents have shined from the big screen classic, You Got Served, to more recently starring in two seasons of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Among many accolades, he received a GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Contemporary R&B Album” and has won several Billboard and BET Awards. He remains an impressive performer on the road dominating the stage in front of packed audiences internationally.

Ultimately, Omarion Worldwide re-introduces Omarion wiser, stronger, focused, and more creative than ever before. When people listen to an Omarion song, I hope they sing; I hope they dance, but most importantly I hope they feel, that’s what makes us ALIVE.





21+

3 levels of entertainment



409 State Street | 805.957.4111

http://m8rxsb.com/ || https://www.mloungesb.com/