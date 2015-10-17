On Edge Event: Liquid Past
October 17, 2015 from 5:00pm - 5:30pm
LA-based object-theatre artist Tentindo uses a paper landscape with micro-scale elements and live-feed video to tell an abstract and meditative story about two travelers on a journey: one human and the other a miniature figure. (30 min)
FREE ADMISSION.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 17, 2015 5:00pm - 5:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/luis-tentindo-0