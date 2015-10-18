Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

On Edge Festival: Conductor

October 18, 2015 from 4:00pm - 4:30PM


Xavier Cha inverts the increasing sense of alienation from our physical selves during an age of technological hyperspeed by focusing on the machine-like qualities of the human virtuoso. A conductor directs a piece of music without the orchestra present. His specific gestures precisely organize time, rhythm, speed, and volume. Amidst his subtle yet complex movement, the audience experiences this concert through a visceral empathic response. (12 min)
 
FREE ADMISSION.
 

 

