On Edge Festival: Dead Disappears
October 18, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm
dead, disappears is a new solo performance by Heather Kravas for the white cube. Referencing Richard Serra's 1967 Verb List Compilation, this performance is a continuously changing landscape of throbbing dramatic states that reference the choreographer's body and her own body of work. (60 min)
Sound Design by Dana Wachs aka Vorhees.
ADMISSION IS FREE.
Event Details
- Price: Free
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/heather-kravas