On Edge Festival: Dead Disappears

October 18, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm



dead, disappears is a new solo performance by Heather Kravas for the white cube. Referencing Richard Serra's 1967 Verb List Compilation, this performance is a continuously changing landscape of throbbing dramatic states that reference the choreographer's body and her own body of work. (60 min)



Sound Design by Dana Wachs aka Vorhees.



ADMISSION IS FREE.