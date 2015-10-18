Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:24 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

On Edge Festival: Dead Disappears

October 18, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm


dead, disappears is a new solo performance by Heather Kravas for the white cube.  Referencing Richard Serra's 1967 Verb List Compilation, this performance is a continuously changing landscape of throbbing dramatic states that reference the choreographer's body and her own body of work. (60 min)
 
Sound Design by Dana Wachs aka Vorhees.
 

ADMISSION IS FREE.

 

