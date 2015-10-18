Calendar » On Edge Festival: Dynasty Handbag

October 18, 2015 from 7:30pm

Good Morning Evening Feelings is a live, conceptual, one-hour hybrid morning/late-night/children’s show for adults, hosted by everyone’s favorite no one, Dynasty Handbag. This inspirational hour is designed to help you navigate through the five basic human feelings - fear, anger, grief, sex, dogs - that pop up throughout your day and try to kill you. (60 min)

$20 General / $15 MCASB Members or Students

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE.

Join us for a special cocktail event for ticket holders and MCASB members before the performance!