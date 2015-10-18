On Edge Festival: Dynasty Handbag
Good Morning Evening Feelings is a live, conceptual, one-hour hybrid morning/late-night/children’s show for adults, hosted by everyone’s favorite no one, Dynasty Handbag. This inspirational hour is designed to help you navigate through the five basic human feelings - fear, anger, grief, sex, dogs - that pop up throughout your day and try to kill you. (60 min)
$20 General / $15 MCASB Members or Students
Join us for a special cocktail event for ticket holders and MCASB members before the performance!
- Starts: October 18, 2015 7:30pm
- Price: $15-$20
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/dynasty-handbag