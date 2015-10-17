Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:37 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

On Edge Festival: MCASB @ The Goodland

October 17, 2015 from 11:00am


Celebrate MCASB's second annual On Edge Festival! Meet the On Edge artists over a 'play with your food' interactive brunch, featuring do-it-yourself crepe and bagel bar, with food portraits and puppet inspiration. Enjoy your brunch poolside with a DJ set by Nikki Jean and Double O, and a cash bar with signature cocktails by resident mixologist Chris Burmeister. Presented in collaboration with The Goodland.
 
Tickets: $25 General/$20 Members
 
Part of epicure.sb and On Edge Festival 2015.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Goodland Hotel
  • Starts: October 17, 2015 11:00am
  • Price: $20-$25
  • Location: The Goodland, 5650 Calle Real, Goleta, CA 93117
  • Website: http://www.noozhawk.com/calendar
  • Sponsors: The Goodland Hotel
 
 
 