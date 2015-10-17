Calendar » On Edge Festival: MCASB @ The Goodland

October 17, 2015 from 11:00am



Celebrate MCASB's second annual On Edge Festival! Meet the On Edge artists over a 'play with your food' interactive brunch, featuring do-it-yourself crepe and bagel bar, with food portraits and puppet inspiration. Enjoy your brunch poolside with a DJ set by Nikki Jean and Double O, and a cash bar with signature cocktails by resident mixologist Chris Burmeister. Presented in collaboration with The Goodland.



Tickets: $25 General/$20 Members



Part of epicure.sb and On Edge Festival 2015.