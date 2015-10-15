Calendar » On Edge Festival: Opening Party With Luke Savisky

October 15, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Join us for this opening night event featuring art, food and drinks co-presented by the New Noise Festival!

Artist Luke Savisky will transform the unique organic architecture of the iconic Ablitt House into a glowing column of light, color and dynamic imagery against the Santa Barbara night sky, reflecting the natural beauty of the area and its unique cultural contrasts. This engaging kickoff event for the On Edge Festival also includes a commissioned musical composition and ethereal sound accompaniment by Luke's friend and collaborator Brian McBride, founding member of ambient icons Stars of the Lid. (90 min)

FREE ADMISSION.