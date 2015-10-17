Calendar » On Edge Festival: Quindar @ The Goodland

October 17, 2015 from 7:30pm

Join James and Mikael (aka Quindar) at The Goodland Hotel, where they will take you on a journey through time and space using the vast archive of NASA Audio and Video. Using vintage and contemporary electronic instruments,Quindar will create soundscapes and danceable songs in front of a large scale dynamic projection of vintage and rare 16mm and 35mm film clips. (120 min)

FREE ADMISSION.

Presented in collaboration with New Noise Festival and The Goodland Hotel.