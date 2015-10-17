On Edge Festival: Sorry for the Weight
This performative lecture addresses, over the span of several decades, the relationship between hip-hop, R&B, trap, rap, and other “urban” genres. Kenny examines ways in which the music has familiarized and popularized forms of surveillance and media to new audiences. His work references Drake, El-P, Chief Keef, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Lil B, Azealia Banks, and a host of others as cultural producers within a dynamic field of the world post-keeping it real. (40 min)
FREE ADMISSION.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 17, 2015 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/devin-kenny-sorry-weight