On Edge Festival: Sorry for the Weight

October 17, 2015 from 3:00pm

This performative lecture addresses, over the span of several decades, the relationship between hip-hop, R&B, trap, rap, and other “urban” genres. Kenny examines ways in which the music has familiarized and popularized forms of surveillance and media to new audiences. His work references Drake, El-P, Chief Keef, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Lil B, Azealia Banks, and a host of others as cultural producers within a dynamic field of the world post-keeping it real. (40 min)



FREE ADMISSION.

