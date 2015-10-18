Calendar » On Edge Festival: The Aural Border

October 18, 2015 from 2:30pm - 3:30pm

In this engaging multimedia talk, award-winning author and USC Professor Josh Kun takes us on a musical and sonic tour of the California-Mexico borderlands. From the tourist booms of the early 1900s to the rock and roll booms of the 1960s, from Herb Alpert and Woody Guthrie to contemporary electronic music and narco-ballads, and from border sound art to border radio, Kun complements the exhibition Looking In, Looking Out: Latin American Photography with a listening in and a listening out that follows inter-California frequencies from Tijuana to Los Angeles and back again. (60 min)

ADMISSION IS FREE.

Presented in collaboration with Santa Barbara Museum of Art for MCASB's On Edge Festival 2015.