On Edge Festival: The Trial of Isabella

October 16, 2015 from 6:00pm

This operatic contemporary theater work fuses high drama, costuming, and unique video imagery to create a psuedo-historical contemplation on the female body as a site for power struggle. (20 min)

 

FREE ADMISSION.

 

