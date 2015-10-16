On Edge Festival: The Trial of Isabella
October 16, 2015 from 6:00pm
This operatic contemporary theater work fuses high drama, costuming, and unique video imagery to create a psuedo-historical contemplation on the female body as a site for power struggle. (20 min)
FREE ADMISSION.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 16, 2015 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/jennifer-vanderpool-paige-bossier