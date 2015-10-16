On Edge Festival: transfuse
October 16, 2015 from 8:00pm
Native American contemporary dance choreographer Rosy Simas and French composer François Richomme have been collaborating on dance and films projects for the past four years and will present their newest work, transfuse: a breathing, contemplation, clearing, a transition. (35 min)
ADMISSION IS FREE.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 16, 2015 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MCASB, 653 Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/rosy-simas-and-fran%C3%A7ois-richomme