Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:50 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

On Edge Festival: transfuse

October 16, 2015 from 8:00pm


Native American contemporary dance choreographer Rosy Simas and French composer François Richomme have been collaborating on dance and films projects for the past four years and will present their newest work, transfuse: a breathing, contemplation, clearing, a transition. (35 min)
 
ADMISSION IS FREE.
 

 

Event Details

 
 
 