Calendar » On Humans & Animals: To Whom Are We Responsible? w/ Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz

April 13, 2016 from 5:45 pm - 7:15 pm

Rabbi Dr. Shmuly Yanklowitz will speak at UCSB on Wednesday, April13th as part of the ongoing Vegan Studies Lecture Series organized by professor Dr. Renan Larue. His presentation, “On Humans & Animals: To Whom Are We Responsible”, begins at 5:45 pm in Room 1171 in the Chemistry Building. A kosher vegan reception will be held afterwards.

Named one of the top 50 rabbis in America by Newsweek, Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz’s presentation examines the underlying philosophical paradigms of human and animal rights through the encompassing lens of Jewish values. How is dignity understood differently between humans and animals? In what ways do (or don’t) humans themselves behave as animals? How central is sentience to ethical concerns? These and other fascinating inquiries will be explored.

Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz is the Founder & CEO of Shamayim V’Aretz Institute, a Jewish animal welfare organization whose board includes actress Mayim Bialik (Blossom, Big Bang Theory) and musician Matisyahu. Rabbi Yanklowitz is the author of Jewish Ethics & Social Justice: A Guide for the 21st Century and Epistemic Development in Talmud Study. Currently he serves as the Founder and President of Uri L’Tzedek. He completed a Master’s at Harvard University in Leadership and Psychology, a second Master’s degree in Jewish Philosophy at Yeshiva University, and has completed a Doctorate at Columbia University in Moral Development and Epistemology. Shmuly was ordained as a Rabbi by Yeshivat Chovevei Torah (YCT Rabbinical School) in New York as a Wexner Graduate Fellow. As a global social justice educator, Shmuly has volunteered, taught, and staffed missions on five continents including Israel, Ghana, India, France, Thailand, El Salvador, Britain, Senegal, Germany, Switzerland, Ukraine, Argentina, South Africa, and Haiti. In 2008, the Jewish Week recognized Shmuly as one of “36 under 36” (one of 36 of the most influential Jewish leaders under the age of 36). Shmuly, his wife Shoshana, and baby Amiella live in Scottsdale, Arizona where he serves as President & Dean of the Valley Beit Midrash.

