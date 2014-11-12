Calendar » On the Side of the Road - film and discussion with Israeli former settler and filmmaker/journalist t

November 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Jewish Voice for Peace-Santa Barbara is pleased to present Lia Tarachansky, Israel/Palestine correspondent for the The Real News Network, as she presents her film On the Side of the Road, about the Nakba (The Catastrophe in Arabic) that began with the 1948 founding of the state of Israel. These events included massive destruction of Palestinian villages and expulsions.

This is the first Israeli documentary to draw a clear line from the historical events of 1948 to their legacy today through the personal stories of those who themselves played an active role in the Palestinian dispossession. This ongoing process has become the biggest taboo in the Israeli collective identity and in the country's national memory.

Contact: Rand Clark, [email protected], 805.450.5704