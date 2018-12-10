Calendar » On This Shining Night Holiday Concert

December 10, 2018 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Ring in the holidays with festivity and flair at “On This Shining Night,” Fratelli’s annual holiday concert. Fratelli is Santa Barbara’s premier chorus of gay men and their allies dedicated to inspiring compassion and pride throughout the community.

This year’s concert is directed by Santa Barbara local Zack Thomas Wilde and showcases an exciting range of musical styles to entertain audiences. Wilde founded Fratelli in 2015 and has spread the group’s positivity and passion for activism at venues including the Pacific Pride Festival and Jewish Film Festival.

During this enchanting evening, the talented Fratelli men will be singing and dancing to fan-favorite holiday songs filled with humor and heart. Fratelli will also be sharing the stage with special guests Ding-Dons from Santa Barbara High School and performer Rod Lathim. To experience the most festive event of the year, visit Fratelli’s website at https://www.fratelliamenschorus.org/.

General admission is $20, children and college students with ID are $12 (cash only)