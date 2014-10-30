Calendar » Oncology Nutrition: Food As Medicine

October 30, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us for a free event, open to the public exploring the power that whole foods play in cancer treatment and survivorship! A light dinner will be provided.

Presenter: Sarah Washburn, MS, RDN, CSO Oncology Nutrition Coordinator at Cancer Center of Santa Barbara with Sansum Clinic

Cost: Free and open to the public with RSVP

Parking:

Santa Barbara City Lots #10 and #11, across the street from Antioch University on Anacapa St.-75 mins free, $1.50 per hour afterward

Commuter Lot: Behind Antioch University on Santa Barbara St. and Cota St. Free of charge after6pm

RSVP: Pre-registration for this event is required. RSVP by October 23 to Leila Evangelista at (805) 884-1883 ext. 4704.