March 12, 2016 from 7:30pm

For the Beyond 2° exhibition opening, artist Carolina Caycedo will present One Body of Water. This performance intertwines the stories of three contested rivers of the Americas: the Magdalena (Colombia), Yaqui (Mexico), and Elwha (Washington, US) rivers. Resonating with indigenous oral traditions, Caycedo embodies the voice of the rivers, inviting us to shift the way we think about nature, and how we interact with non-human bodies.

Carolina Caycedo (b. 1978, lives in Los Angeles, CA) has participated in numerous international biennials, including Berlin (2014), Havana (2009), Whitney (2006), Venice (2003) and Istanbul (2001). In 2012, Caycedo was a DAAD Artist-in-Berlin resident. She has received grants amongst others from Prince Claus Foundation, Art Matters, Harpo Foundation and Creative Capital.

This event marks MCASB's ongoing commitment to performance via our On Edge Performance Art Series and is funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.