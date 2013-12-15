Calendar » One Day Purification Retreat

December 15, 2013 from 1:00pm - 5:00pm

Kelsang Wangpo will lead a short Vajrasattava purification retreat with guided meditations. There will be three sessions:

1:00 -2:00pm

2:30 – 3:30pm

4:00-5:00pm

This is an excellent way to deepen the experience gained during the blessing empowerment on Dec. 14.