Calendar » One Good Egg

May 5, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:30pm

A Bold, Brave and Funny One Woman Show "It will crack you up... and crack you open!"

Elaine Gale, writer and performer

Rod Lathim, director

Patricia L. Frank, scenic and lighting design

Lydia Violet, original music

A compassionate, enlightening journey of weeding through the mess of life and discovering love, new beginnings, finding home and creating a family. This illuminating work is powerful but balanced with humor and promises to inspire audiences.

Ultimately, ONE GOOD EGG is a universal story of how we make sense of our lives, move through challenges, and maintain hope, love, gratitude and a sense of humor.

What people are saying about ONE GOOD EGG:



I was blown away by your performance of One Good Egg. Raw. Honest. Heavy topics without feeling heavy. Uplifting. Touching. Hilarious. Brilliant. These are just some of the adjectives that come to mind. I think your story is so poignant and beautifully told and important to help others better understand themselves through your journey. —Brian N.



Incredible!! I’m still beaming from it. Elaine, wow!!! Just wow. You rippled tremors of love and healing through the entire planet! —Annie F.



Your piece moved me to my core. The raw beauty and vulnerability you were able to capture that touched my soul. Witnessing someone in pure authenticity is magic. You were and are incredibly beautiful and powerful. Thank you for being such an inspiration and illuminating my path that much more for me. Thank you so much for coming alive, it’s such an invitation for me to do the same. —Erika S.



I want you all to know that this show was amazing—so professional! —easily as amazing as a Mike Birbiglia or other skilled one person show genius out there today. The crowd, laughed, cried, clapped, howled, sang, wolf whistled! DURING the show! —Vanja T.



I am bowled over and speechless at the fearless, beautiful and bold story. —Kristin R.



You must check out the poignant and hilarious performance by Elaine Gale in One Good Egg. I caught the LA debut and we were blown away by her insight-filled truth-telling, and courageous humor. —Gregory M.

The Friday May 5th 7:30 performance is a benefit and VIP reception for Direct Relief Women and Hospice of Santa Barbara. For tickets to this benefit performance please visit www.onegoodeggshow.com

More information at: www.onegoodeggshow.com

TIMES: Friday, May 5, at 7:30 P.M. - (Not Sold Through Center Stage Box Office)

TIMES: Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TIMES: Sunday, May 7, at 2:00 P.M.

TIMES: Sunday, May 7, at 7:30 P.M. (NOTE EARLY TIME)

TICKETS: $25 general, $20 student

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE