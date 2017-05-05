Calendar » One Good Egg

May 5, 2017 from 7:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Join us for the world premiere of ONE GOOD EGG, a one-woman show written and performed by Elaine Gale and directed by Rod Lathim at Center Stage Theater from May 5-7th. A compassionate, enlightening journey of weeding through the mess of life and discovering love, new beginnings, finding home, and creating a family. This illuminating work is powerful but balanced with humor and promises to inspire audiences.

There will be a benefit ($100 ticket) performance and VIP reception where one hudred percent of the ticket sales will go toHospice of Santa Barara and Direct Relief on Friday night, May 5th at 7:30 p.m. and three regular $25 ($20 student price) performances on Saturday, May 6th at 7:30 p.m. and two shows Sunday, May 7th, one at 2 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

The show is 75 minutes long and is performed without an intermission. Check out www.onegoodeggshow.com for tickets and more information or call 805-963-0408.

ONE GOOD EGG is a universal story of how we make sense of our lives, move through challenges, sustain loss, and maintain hope, love, gratitude, and a sense of humor.