ONE GOOD EGG: Bold, Brave, and Funny One-Woman Show

October 5, 2018 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

A mash-up of comedy, storytelling, and theater, this 75-minute solo show by Elaine Gale will crack you up and crack you open!

“I was doing stand-up comedy, but I really wanted to tell a longer story and include more of the narrative arc, more of the highs and the lows,” Elaine said. “I wanted to risk more emotionally for this show than I have before onstage as an artist and be more vulnerable. I hope the show helps people laugh and cry and feel more alive.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B84SdbpA6x4