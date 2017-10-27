Calendar » ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

October 27, 2017 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

The Theatre Group at SBCC will continue the 17/18 season with Richard Bean’s hilarious comedy, ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS, music by Grant Olding, directed by Rick Mokler, October 11-28 in the Garvin Theatre.



From London to New York, both critics and audiences alike have laughed and cheered over this super smash hit. Based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, and set in the swinging ’60s in Brighton, England, the story is pure fun from start to finish, complete with live music and even audience participation!



Francis, a failed musician with an insatiable appetite, finds himself in the employ of both the murderous Stanley Stubbers and the mysterious Roscoe Crabbe. But Roscoe is really Rachel Crabbe, posing as her own dead brother, herself in love with Stanley, her brother’s killer. And that’s just the beginning!! Throw in an old man with an unpredictable pacemaker, an arrogant actor, a host of other loony characters and a live band and you have an evening that will leave you laughing all the way home.

Performances will be October 13-28, 2017, Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, All performances have the assisted listening system available and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. Ticket prices are: Friday and Saturday evening $26 general/$21 seniors/$17 students. The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College in the 900 block of Cliff Dr. Parking is free and near the Theatre. For information or reservations call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.