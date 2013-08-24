Calendar » One Night Stand- 200 Artists, 1 Night Only

August 24, 2013 from 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

One Night Stand is a one night only art exhibition with over 200 artists from around the country.All of the artists participating in One Night Stand have created a 9” x 9” work of art that will be sold for$200 with the proceeds benefiting Art From Scrap,a program of Explore Ecology.None of the artwork in the show will be labeled with the artists’ names until after the art piece has been purchased.