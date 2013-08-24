Calendar » One Night Stand- 200 Artists, One Night Only Fundraiser for Art From Scrap

August 24, 2013 from 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Will you be the one who walks away with art by Yoko Ono, Kent Twitchell, Michael McMillen, Jeff Bridges, Phoebe Brunner, Thomas Van Stein, Nancy Monk or Courtland Johnson? One Night Stand is a one night only art event featuring the work of over 200 professional artists from around the country. All of the artists participating in One Night Stand have created a 9” x 9” work of art that will be sold for $200.00 with the proceeds benefiting Art From Scrap, a program of Explore Ecology. The element of surprise is essential to One Night Stand; it differs from other exhibitions in that none of the artwork in the show will be labeled with the artists’ names until after the art piece has been purchased. Gates open at 5:30 pm. The event itself starts at 6:30 pm for Preview Early Entry and 7:00 pm for General Admission. The cost- General Entry is $35.00 before event/$ 40.00 at the door. Preview Early Entry- 6:30 pm $125.00 before event/$150.00 at the door. Art lovers and collectors, mark your calendars! While this may be your first One Night Stand, we guarantee you will feel great the next morning, knowing that your generosity has helped to support environmental education and the arts… and Art From Scrap will have the utmost respect for you!