One Night Stand: 200 Artists 1 Night Only

August 11, 2012 from 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

One Night Stand (ONS) is an art lovers’ dream and an annual fundraiser for Art From Scrap. At ONS over two hundred 9” x9” works of art will be exhibited for one night only. The element of surprise is essential to One Night Stand. Artists’ names will only be revealed after their artwork is purchased. For a complete list of artists and ticket information, visit onenightstandafs.com. The evening includes a Silent Auction, festivities, food, and music.