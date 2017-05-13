Calendar » One Night Stands

May 13, 2017 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Seven very quick plays by seven Santa Barbara playwrights

Ellen K. Anderson, Angelica Diaz, Emma-Jane Huerta, Annie Torsiglieri,

Jon Vreeland, Maggie Yates, with Stacie Burrows & Shannon Noel of Mommy Tonk

Lighting & scenic design by Vickie Scott

Directed by Kathy Arevalo, Yassi Jahanmir, Natalie Kellogg, Katie Walker, Kate Williams, Josie Osegueda and Emma-Jane Huerta

Featuring dozens of thrilling actors including Corey Monk, Sydney Poynton, Alex Coleman, Alison Coutts, Alec Fitton, Kyle Fitton, Emma-Jane Huerta, Stacie Burrows, Shannon Noel, Katrina Cleave, Annabell Walker, Nicolas Cristallo, Ivana Cruz, Crystal Groel, Jo Krukowski, Alesha Claveria, TaylorGannon, Brittany Harter and many more!

What’s your pleasure? A searing peek at celebrity?

Grave robber shenanigans? Young sisters torn asunder?

The wackiest bedtime story ever told? A most unusual book club?

Torch songs for bad husbands? Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia?

We’ll serve you up 7 fresh hot plays with a shot of whiskey on the side.

TIMES: Friday, May 12, at 8:00 P.M

TIMES: Saturday, May 13, at 8:00 P.M

TIMES: Thursday, May 18, at 8:00 P.M

TIMES: Friday, May 19, at 8:00 P.M

TIMES: Saturday, May 20, at 8:00 P.M

TICKETS: $25 general, $20 students and military, $19 early bird special (must be purchased by Thursday, May 11)

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

BOX OFFICE (805) 963-0408 (V/TDD)

PURCHASE TICKETS ONLINE