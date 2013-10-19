Calendar » One Radio Host, Two Dancers

October 19, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2793 or (805) 893-3535

One Radio Host, Two Dancers

This American Life’s Ira Glass with Monica Bill Barnes & Anna Bass

“People who like This American Life will probably like this because it is just like the radio show, um, if you picture dancers during all the stories.” – Ira Glass

Ira Glass with dancers? You read it right. The irrepressible host of This American Life has taken to the road with choreographer Monica Bill Barnes & Company for a marvelously quirky show combining two art forms that, as Glass puts it, “have no business being together – dance and radio.” The result is a hilarious, lively and very talky evening of dance and captivating stories that brought down the house in its first test run at Carnegie Hall. “What makes it work,” says Glass, “is a shared sensibility. As dancers, Monica and Anna are these amazingly relatable and funny storytellers without words.”