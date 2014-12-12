Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 6:16 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

One Stop Holiday Pop Up Shop

December 12, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

An evening of shopping, sipping and saving! The fireplace will be crackling, tasteful holiday tunes playing, GIVEAWAYS, gift cards & more!

The Corks n Crowns Tasting Room will transform into a Multi-Boutique Pop-Up Shop. 

What is a Pop-up Shop? 
A designer or store creates a temporary 'storefront' at a secondary location... The Corks n Crowns tasting room!

That's right, you can sip while you shop, in a relaxed environment!

The event is FREE , however in the spirit of the Holidays, donations for The Unity Shop are encouraged (canned goods, peanut butter, children's toys and jackets).

Participants: 

Dodds & Boshae

Isabella Gourmet Foods

Taste Santa Barbara Food Tours 

Farm Girl Designs 
Lisa Duncan Carrillo Jewelry Design 

Burlap & Bordeaux 

B-Fly Activewear

 

