One Stop Holiday Pop Up Shop
An evening of shopping, sipping and saving! The fireplace will be crackling, tasteful holiday tunes playing, GIVEAWAYS, gift cards & more!
The Corks n Crowns Tasting Room will transform into a Multi-Boutique Pop-Up Shop.
What is a Pop-up Shop?
A designer or store creates a temporary 'storefront' at a secondary location... The Corks n Crowns tasting room!
That's right, you can sip while you shop, in a relaxed environment!
The event is FREE , however in the spirit of the Holidays, donations for The Unity Shop are encouraged (canned goods, peanut butter, children's toys and jackets).
Participants:
Dodds & Boshae
Isabella Gourmet Foods
Taste Santa Barbara Food Tours
Farm Girl Designs
Lisa Duncan Carrillo Jewelry Design
Burlap & Bordeaux
B-Fly Activewear
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 12, 2014 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- Location: Corks n' Crowns
- Website: http://corksandcrowns.com/one-stop-holiday-pop-up-shop/4264/