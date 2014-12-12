Calendar » One Stop Holiday Pop Up Shop

December 12, 2014 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

An evening of shopping, sipping and saving! The fireplace will be crackling, tasteful holiday tunes playing, GIVEAWAYS, gift cards & more!



The Corks n Crowns Tasting Room will transform into a Multi-Boutique Pop-Up Shop.



What is a Pop-up Shop?

A designer or store creates a temporary 'storefront' at a secondary location... The Corks n Crowns tasting room!



That's right, you can sip while you shop, in a relaxed environment!



The event is FREE , however in the spirit of the Holidays, donations for The Unity Shop are encouraged (canned goods, peanut butter, children's toys and jackets).



Participants:



Dodds & Boshae



Isabella Gourmet Foods



Taste Santa Barbara Food Tours



Farm Girl Designs

Lisa Duncan Carrillo Jewelry Design



Burlap & Bordeaux



B-Fly Activewear