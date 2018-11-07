Calendar » One Woman Show: Radical Time Travel and Other Acts of Resistance Denise Uyehara

Award-winning performance artist, writer, and director, Denise Uyehara, asks difficult questions through solo and collaborative projects: If Columbus were assassinated, how would life today be different? What does life look like for an undocumented worker in Tucson? How do we begin to break the cycle of injustice happening over and over again? Through action, ritual, text, and video, Uyehara explores these questions, providing layered and complicated responses instead of outright answers, challenging us to look deeper in these troubling times.