Calendar » O’Neill Wetsuit and Boardshort Clinic

November 17, 2012 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Well, it's about that time of year for a new wetsuit. Lucky for you Sundance Beach is having a wetsuit and boardshort clinic with O'Neill! Representatives from O’Neill will be at Sundance beach this Saturday to answer questions about O’Neill’s legendary line of performance wetsuits and boardshorts. This is your chance to learn and SAVE 10% on ALL men's and women's O'Neill products including 2012/2013 WETSUITS, clothes, and surf accessories! We will also have a raffle and tons of giveaways.