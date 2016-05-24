Calendar » Ongoing Drought Forum

May 24, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Water, Wildlife, Bees, Trees, and the Ongoing Drought

A public forum on the drought crisis at the Goleta Community Center

Tuesday May 24, 2016 at 7-8:30 PM.

Presenters from Goleta Water, Sweetwater Coalition, Beekeepers Guild, wildlife and creeks, will address steps users can take to help delay stage 4 and 5 drought designation, practices and restrictions, water conservation and reclamation, creeks and wildlife, tree care, bees and other pollinators, and local farming. These issues will be addressed along with the best practices to conserve and protect our outdoor spaces during the ongoing drought now and into the future.

Q&A after the presentation. Donations are appreciated.

For further information please contact us at [email protected] or call us 805-685-7910.