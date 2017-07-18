Online Graduate School Fair
Thinking about Grad School? Searching for an international career in the private, public, or non-governmental sector?
Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools can help you navigate the admissions process.
Register today and answer your questions about:
application requirements,
curricula and joint degrees,
financial aid, and
career opportunities.
Go beyond what you read on a website – leave with new information and personal connections to admissions staff.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: July 18, 2017 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Online
- Website: https://app.brazenconnect.com/events/ayZJ2?utm_medium=APSIA&utm_source=Events+Page#!eventLanding;eventCode=ayZJ2