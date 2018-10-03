Calendar » ONTRApalooza (OPLZA)

October 3, 2018 from 9:00am - 5:30pm

OPLZA is an annual marketing conference geared toward the small business and entrepreneurial community. Hosted by ONTRAPORT, a local CRM and marketing automation software company, the event is an opportunity for businesses to hear from industry leaders about the latest growth strategies, improve their marketing skills, and expand their network.

This year, author and motivational speaker Winn Claybaugh, the founder and dean of hair care giant Paul Mitchell Schools, will give a keynote speech on his BE NICE LEADERSHIP approach and share proven systems to empower anyone to become a leader.

Ryan Foland, branding expert and managing partner of Influence Tree, will also give a keynote about how to build authentic rapport faster, sell more without actually selling, and reduce the amount of time it takes to explain your product and services.

Local business owners and marketers are invited to attend the event Oct. 3-5; tickets are $297, available at ontrapalooza.com and at the door.