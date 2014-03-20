Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:19 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

ONTRAPORT Career Fair

March 20, 2014 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

ONTRAPORT is offering passionate and talented job seekers a chance to land their dream job

Candidates should come equipped with a resume and, if applicable, a portfolio, and be ready to meet with ONTRAPORT team members to discuss current job openings:

·         Customer Service Representatives
·         Copywriters
·         Director of Content
·         Data Administrator
·         Graphic Designers
·         Engineers
·         Engineering Program Manager
·         Project Managers
·         Videographers
·         Office Parent
·         Facilities/IT Manager
·         Design your Dream Job!

RSVP and questions to [email protected]

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: March 20, 2014 4:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: Riviera Park 2040 Alameda Padre Serra Santa Barbara, CA
  • Website: http://ONTRAPORTcareers.com
 
 
 