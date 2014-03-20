ONTRAPORT Career Fair
ONTRAPORT is offering passionate and talented job seekers a chance to land their dream job
Candidates should come equipped with a resume and, if applicable, a portfolio, and be ready to meet with ONTRAPORT team members to discuss current job openings:
· Customer Service Representatives
· Copywriters
· Director of Content
· Data Administrator
· Graphic Designers
· Engineers
· Engineering Program Manager
· Project Managers
· Videographers
· Office Parent
· Facilities/IT Manager
· Design your Dream Job!
RSVP and questions to [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 20, 2014 4:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Riviera Park 2040 Alameda Padre Serra Santa Barbara, CA
- Website: http://ONTRAPORTcareers.com