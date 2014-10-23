ONTRAPORT Career Fair
Join us for ONTRAPORT’s Career Fair.
Stop waiting for the right place and right time, get into the driver’s seat of your career and take the next step. The right place is ONTRAPORT’s campus, located next to the El Encanto on the Riviera, and the right time is Thursday, October 23rd, 5-7 pm.
If you aren't on the job-hunt, the ONTRAPORT Career Fair is a fantastic networking opportunity.
And if you are hunting for career opportunity, looking for a great internship, or simply curious about ONTRAPORT and what we’re up to, then you really have no excuse not to attend.
ONTRAPORT isn’t your average workplace, and neither is our Career Fair. Here’s what we have in store:
ONTRApeeps
Food
Drinks
Opportunity
A can drive to Benefit CASA
Your career? (see positions listed below)
Make a difference with your work. Surround yourself with great people. And plug in your career. RSVP to [email protected] so we can be great hosts and make sure we have enough food for you. Don’t forget your resume portfolio and can donation for CASA. We look forward to meeting you!
We’re looking for talented individuals for the following positions:
Creative Team:
Sales Copy Writer
Graphic Designers
Director - Content
Operations:
Facilities / IT Manager
Financial Analyst
Growth:
VP of Marketing
Experience:
Sr. Postmaster
Customer Support Reps
Engineering:
Front End Engineers
Back End Engineers
QA Engineers
UX Designer
Project Manager
Product Manager
Check out http://ontraportcareers.com/opportunities/ for more information on each of these positions on our team.
Event Details
- Starts: October 23, 2014 5:00pm - 7:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: 2040 Alameda Padre Serra #220, Santa Barbara, CA 93103
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/816697205040850/?fref=ts