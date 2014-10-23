Calendar » ONTRAPORT Career Fair

October 23, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Join us for ONTRAPORT’s Career Fair.



Stop waiting for the right place and right time, get into the driver’s seat of your career and take the next step. The right place is ONTRAPORT’s campus, located next to the El Encanto on the Riviera, and the right time is Thursday, October 23rd, 5-7 pm.



If you aren't on the job-hunt, the ONTRAPORT Career Fair is a fantastic networking opportunity.

And if you are hunting for career opportunity, looking for a great internship, or simply curious about ONTRAPORT and what we’re up to, then you really have no excuse not to attend.



ONTRAPORT isn’t your average workplace, and neither is our Career Fair. Here’s what we have in store:



ONTRApeeps

Food

Drinks

Opportunity

A can drive to Benefit CASA

Your career? (see positions listed below)



Make a difference with your work. Surround yourself with great people. And plug in your career. RSVP to [email protected] so we can be great hosts and make sure we have enough food for you. Don’t forget your resume portfolio and can donation for CASA. We look forward to meeting you!



We’re looking for talented individuals for the following positions:

Creative Team:

Sales Copy Writer

Graphic Designers

Director - Content



Operations:

Facilities / IT Manager

Financial Analyst



Growth:

VP of Marketing



Experience:

Sr. Postmaster

Customer Support Reps



Engineering:

Front End Engineers

Back End Engineers

QA Engineers

UX Designer

Project Manager

Product Manager



Check out http://ontraportcareers.com/opportunities/ for more information on each of these positions on our team.