Calendar » Open House - Marine Mammals

February 15, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

On Wednesday, February 15th, Aquarium students will host our first Open House of 2017, themed “Marine Mammals!” This free event will include a visit inside a simulated whale’s mouth, along with a wide variety of hands-on activities exploring the different types and adaptations of marine mammals.

Located in the front of the Cabrillo High School campus, the Cabrillo High School Aquarium has worked since 1986 to promote stewardship of our oceans through a student-run, cross-curricular, project-based learning environment. The Aquarium’s current 6,000 square foot facility opened in 2002 and now features over 20 live and static displays, maintained and hosted by Cabrillo High School students. The program welcomes over 7,000 visitors annually. For more information, contact Aquarium Director Greg Eisen at [email protected] or (805) 742-2888. Regular Aquarium updates can also be found on the Aquarium’s Facebook page.