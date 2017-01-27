Calendar » Open House at Coastline Christian Academy

January 27, 2017 from 8:00am - 10:30am

Are you prayerfully considering where God wants your children to attend school next fall? Coastline Christian Academy’s mission is to partner with believing parents to raise their kids to know Jesus while providing the highest standards of academic instruction. Coastline invites parents exploring K - 8th grade to attend an upcoming Open House on Friday, January 27th, from 8:00 - 10:30 am. Please sign-up by calling the school at (805) 967-5834. Child care will be provided. www.coastlinechristianacademy.com/