Calendar » Open House at Garden Street Academy

October 25, 2017 from 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Fall Open House on Wednesday, October 25th at 3:30pm. We welcome prospective parents, students as well as the community-at-large to visit our campus. Come meet our dedicated faculty and tour our top-notch facilities including a Black Box Theater, science lab, Makerspace and recording studio.

Garden Street Academy serves students in grades Kindergarten to 12th grade, focusing on project-based learning and social-emotional learning as critical components for academic achievement. The campus is on a historic site on the upper eastside of Santa Barbara, encompassing eleven acres, adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and the Natural History Museum. Classes generally range from 10-20 students with an approximate student-teacher ratio of 8:1.

For more information about Garden Street Academy, please visit www.gardenstreetacademy.org.

Contact Information:

Annie Donlon Colbert, Director of Admissions

Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

805.687.3717 | [email protected] | www.gardenstreetacademy.org