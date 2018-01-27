Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:48 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Open House at Garden Street Academy

January 27, 2018 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Open House at Garden Street Academy  

 

Description:         Garden Street Academy Open House

Date & Time:         Saturday, January 27th, 10am

 

Santa Barbara, CA -

 

Garden Street Academy will host its annual Open House on Saturday, January 27th at 10am. We welcome prospective parents, students as well as the community-at-large to visit our campus. Come meet our dedicated faculty and tour our top-notch facilities including a Black Box Theater, science lab, Makerspace and recording studio.

Garden Street Academy serves students in grades Kindergarten to 12th grade, focusing on project-based learning and social-emotional learning as critical components for academic achievement. The campus is on a historic site on the upper eastside of Santa Barbara, encompassing eleven acres, adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and the Natural History Museum. Classes generally range from 10-20 students with an approximate student-teacher ratio of 10:1.

For more information about  Garden Street Academy, please visit www.gardenstreetacademy.org.

 

Contact Information:

Annie Donlon Colbert, Director of Admissions

Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

805.687.3717 |  [email protected]  |  www.gardenstreetacademy.org

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 27, 2018 10:00am - 12:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Garden Street Academy
  • Website: www.gardenstreetacademy.org
 
 
 