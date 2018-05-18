Calendar » Open House at Pacifica Graduate Institute

May 18, 2018 from 10:00am - 2:15pm

On May 18th, Pacifica Graduate Institute welcomes prospective students to an Open House at our Ladera Lane campus in Montecito, CA.

Attendees will have an opportunity to hear author and Depth Psychology Program Chair, Dr. Mary Watkins speak about social justice in psychology. Dr. Watkins has worked in a wide variety of clinical settings and with groups on issues of peace, diversity, social justice, reconciliation, immigration, and the envisioning of community and cultural transformation.

Pacifica’s $75 application fee will be waived for all Open House attendees.

Register at, https://goo.gl/gnRy2R.