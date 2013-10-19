Calendar » Open House At the Sahyun Genealogical Library.

October 19, 2013 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Come see the Sahyun Genealogical library during their open house weekend, October 19th and 20th. This is a chance to see the over 25,000 books, maps, indexes, directories, CDs, DVDs and other offerings as well as a state of the art computer center with access to all the major genealogical websites. You can talk to knowledgeable genealogists who can help answer general questions about family research or perhaps help you with your particular quest.

Since October is Family History Month this is the perfect time to visit this fantastic local resource. Expanded and remodeled 2 years ago it is the premier facility between LA and San Francisco.

The Library is located at 316 Castillo Street in Santa Barbara and will be open from 10am to 3pm Saturday October 19th and from 10am-1pm Sunday, October 20th. You can find the event flyer at http://sbgen.org/upload/events/13fhmflyer.jpg A full calendar of events can be found at the Society web site. ( http://sbgen.org/events.php ).

Contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438